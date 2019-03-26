Suns to Host Superhero Night on March 30

The Phoenix Suns will host Superhero Night on Saturday, March 30 when the team takes on the Memphis Grizzlies at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Devin Booker Superhero bobblehead, courtesy of Danzeisen Dairy.

Now in his fourth NBA season, Devin Booker is a Suns superhero on and off the court, blessed with the power to get buckets and assist the community. One of just six players in NBA history to score 70 in a game, and the youngest to accomplish the feat, Booker on Monday night also became just the sixth player in NBA history with multiple games of 59 or more points. In January, Booker announced that he will donate $2.5 million over the next five years to Phoenix Suns Charities, which will support Arizona children and families in need.

As part of the Superhero Night celebration on Saturday, fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite superhero outfit and participate in a pregame costume contest on the Fry’s Plaza for the chance to win an autographed Devin Booker jersey, Phoenix Fan Fusion tickets and more. Phoenix Fan Fusion will also host a fair on the Fry’s Plaza and Casino Arizona Pavilion beginning at 5:30 p.m. featuring face painting and a superhero-themed photo booth.

Award-winning comic artist Steve Rude, who co-created the “Nexus” comic series and has contributed to various installments of “Superman”, “Batman”, “Spider-Man” and more, will make a special appearance at the pregame Phoenix Fan Fusion fair and will illustrate a pair of original superhero portraits featuring Suns stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Additionally, costume enthusiasts from local nonprofit organizations Justice League Arizona and Costuming for Care will roam the Fry’s Plaza and Casino Arizona Pavilion dressed as notable Marvel Comics and DC Comics characters.

In appreciation of our real life superheroes, local first responders will be featured in a number of in-game tributes, activities and contests throughout the game. The Suns Team Shop will also donate a percentage of the proceeds from all items sold that evening to the 100 Club of Arizona, an organization committed to providing financial assistance to families of public safety officers and firefighters who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

For one night only, fans in attendance on Saturday can score a supersized discount of 50 percent off all Suns home games in April as part of Fan Appreciation Week. The offer will be valid exclusively at the Talking Stick Resort Arena ticket office from 5 p.m. until 30 minutes after the game.

Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.