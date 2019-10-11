Suns to Host Seventh Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Night

The Phoenix Suns have teamed up with the Governor’s Office, Maricopa County, the City of Phoenix and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence in support of the Paint Phoenix Purple Campaign and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month when the Suns host the Denver Nuggets in a preseason matchup on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Before the game, the Suns, the City of Phoenix and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence will host the “Paint Phoenix Purple Donation Drive” on the Fry’s Plaza from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to donate full size toiletries, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies and prepaid cell phones to support survivors of domestic violence throughout Arizona. In addition, the ACESDV will host resource tables in the Casino Arizona Pavilion and on the main concourse near section 114 where fans can donate to the cause for a chance to win autographed Suns merchandise.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive Paint Phoenix Purple wristbands to promote domestic violence awareness upon entering Talking Stick Resort Arena. The team has also donated hundreds of tickets to local shelters for victims and their families to attend the game.

Prior to tipoff, the Suns will recognize local officials and representatives from the Governor’s Office, Maricopa County, the City of Phoenix and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence at center court as a sign of appreciation for their efforts to end domestic violence in our City. The team will air various public service announcements and display the National Domestic Violence Hotline number in-arena throughout the game, and the Fry’s Plaza will feature purple lighting in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Night.

Help is available for anyone experiencing domestic violence. For more information or talk to an advocate, call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE) or the ACESDV Sexual and Domestic Violence Services Helpline at 602-279-2900.