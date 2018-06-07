Suns to Host Pre-Draft Workout with Marvin Bagley

Posted: Jun 07, 2018

The Phoenix Suns will have media availability tomorrow, Friday, June 8, with General Manager Ryan McDonough and 2018 NBA Draft prospect Marvin Bagley III. Availability will be an interview session only at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Al McCoy Media Center (i.e., no opportunity for cameras to capture footage as the prospect completes the workout).

Tomorrow’s participant is listed below.

Player: Marvin Bagley III  

Positions: Forward

Height: 6-11

Weight: 234

Birthdate: 03/14/1999

School: Duke

Year: Freshman

Tags
Suns

Related Content

Suns