Suns to Host Pre-Draft Workout with Marvin Bagley

The Phoenix Suns will have media availability tomorrow, Friday, June 8, with General Manager Ryan McDonough and 2018 NBA Draft prospect Marvin Bagley III. Availability will be an interview session only at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Al McCoy Media Center (i.e., no opportunity for cameras to capture footage as the prospect completes the workout).

Tomorrow’s participant is listed below.

Player: Marvin Bagley III

Positions: Forward

Height: 6-11

Weight: 234

Birthdate: 03/14/1999

School: Duke

Year: Freshman