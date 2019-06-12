Suns to Host Official NBA Draft Viewing Party at Talking Stick Resort Arena

The Phoenix Suns are inviting fans to the Official Suns NBA Draft Viewing Party at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Thursday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m. The viewing party is free and open to the public, but tickets will be required for entry and fans can reserve their spot by visiting Suns.com/DraftParty.

The Suns own two selections in the 2019 NBA Draft, the No. 6 and No. 32 overall picks. In addition to watching the NBA Draft broadcast alongside fellow Suns fans, attendees will receive unique insights into the draft process. Suns broadcaster Tom Leander and 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station’s Doug Franz will emcee the fan-friendly event, and those in attendance will enjoy special appearances by Suns players and alumni including Mikal Bridges, Alvan Adams and Walter Davis.

The Official Suns NBA Draft Viewing Party will feature discounted concessions including $1 hot dogs, popcorn and soda along with $2 water and nachos, and fans can visit the Suns Team Shop to score an official Suns Draft Cap for $35.99. All fans in attendance will also have a chance to win a number of Suns prize-packs, including official NBA Draft gear and autographed merchandise.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. (Phoenix time) with the first selection scheduled for approximately 4:40 p.m. The No. 6 pick will occur at approximately 5 p.m.