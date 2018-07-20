Suns Complete Trades with Philadelphia and Brooklyn

The Phoenix Suns today completed two trades, one with the Philadelphia 76ers and one with the Brooklyn Nets. From Philadelphia, the Suns acquired forward/center Richaun Holmes in exchange for cash considerations. From Brooklyn, the Suns acquired forward Darrell Arthur in exchange for forward Jared Dudley and a protected 2021 second-round pick.

Holmes has played each of his first three NBA seasons with the 76ers, averaging 7.4 points on 54.7 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 16.9 minutes over 156 career games. This past season, the 6-10, 235-pound post player appeared in 48 games and averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes, shooting a career-high 56.0 percent from the field. The 24-year-old had his best statistical season in 2016-17 when he averaged career highs of 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 20.9 minutes while appearing in 57 games (17 starts).

Originally the 37th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Holmes holds career averages per 36 minutes of 15.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks; he and No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns are the only players in the Class of 2015 to be averaging at least 15 points, nine boards and one block per 36 minutes. A native of Lockport, Illinois, Holmes played the final three seasons of his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University, earning MAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-MAC First Team honors in 2015.

Arthur has played nine NBA seasons, the last five with the Denver Nuggets before being dealt to the Nets on July 13. Arthur has appeared in 503 career games with Denver and the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes.

Dudley, an 11-year NBA veteran who has played seven seasons overall with the Suns including each of the last two, departs Phoenix ranked seventh in franchise history with 543 three-point makes and fourth in franchise history with a 40.4 percent mark from three-point range. In his seven seasons with the Suns, Dudley holds averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 468 games. Dudley appeared in 48 games this past season, averaging 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.3 minutes.