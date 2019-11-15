Suns Break Ground on State-of-the-Art Training Facility

The Phoenix Suns broke ground today on their new, state-of-the-art training facility located in Phoenix on 44th Street, just north of Camelback Road. Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver and General Manager James Jones were joined by RED Development Managing Partner Mike Ebert and City of Phoenix District 6 Councilman Sal DiCiccio to celebrate the commencement of the project. Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley and Head Coach Monty Williams also participated in the groundbreaking.

A photo from today’s groundbreaking ceremony, along with interior and exterior digital flythrough renderings, can be downloaded HERE.

The training facility, which is privately financed by the Suns, will be a stair-stepped two-story building spanning nearly 50,000-square-feet and will include two NBA/WNBA basketball courts, the latest in sport science and innovative performance amenities, indoor/outdoor training areas, and operational space for Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury basketball operations’. The private facility will also feature a generous players lounge, complete with active and quiet recovery rooms and ample recreational amenities with spectacular views of Camelback Mountain.

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Training Center is expected to be completed in the late summer of 2020. Architecture was designed by DFDG Architecture, with Hunt Construction undertaking all construction.

Quotes:

Suns Managing Partner, Robert Sarver:

“As we break ground on a training facility that will be one of the world’s finest, I am excited about the current momentum around our franchise. We have made significant progress on the court and are committed to providing our teams with the world-class facilities and amenities essential to building a championship environment in today’s NBA and WNBA. Between the training facility and our transformation of Talking Stick Resort Arena, the Suns and Mercury family, along with our great fans, have a lot to look forward to.”

Phoenix Suns General Manager, James Jones:

“We talk often about building championship habits here in Phoenix and today is a big step towards creating an atmosphere where our players can compete and thrive at the highest level. I’d like to thank Mr. Sarver, as his investment in this facility demonstrates an unwavering commitment to helping us accomplish that. The training center will serve as a sanctuary for our players, with performance and hospitality amenities that foster development on and off the court. Our players are excited to be part of this budding Arcadia community and to make this their home away from home.”

RED Development Managing Partner, Mike Ebert:

“RED Development is excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Phoenix Suns and The Phoenix Mercury private practicefacility, an innovative project that is the first phase of our mixed-use destination. Located at one of the most high-profile intersections in the Valley, this $300 million development is being thoughtfully designed by local companies with proven track records for building extraordinary developments and being good stewards of our community. Our vision is for this to be a point of pride for East Phoenix neighborhoods.”

City of Phoenix Councilman, District 6, Sal DiCiccio:

“We are absolutely thrilled to see the Phoenix Suns and Mercury begin groundbreaking on their state-of-the-art private training facility. The Suns and Mercury organizations are dedicated to putting a world-class product on the court, a commitment that extends throughout their operations and has informed every step on the road to this wonderful new training and practice facility. This is a tremendous investment in our community, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome our new neighbors to Arcadia.”