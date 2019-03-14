Suns Assign Elie Okobo to Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard Elie Okobo to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Okobo’s fourth G League assignment this season where he has averaged 18.1 points, 7.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in nine games with Northern Arizona.

The NAZ Suns next play Friday, the first of a home back-to-back set, against the Greensboro Swarm at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are on sale at www.nazsuns.com/tickets.

The rookie has averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 assists in 44 games (11 starts) with the Phoenix Suns this season.