Suns Assign Elie Okobo to Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard Elie Okobo to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Okobo’s third G League assignment this season where he has averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in seven games with Northern Arizona. He last played for the NAZ Suns on Dec. 21, when he dished out a career-high 14 assists to go with 21 points against Erie.

The NAZ Suns next play Sunday at 3:00 p.m. PT at the Findlay Toyota Center against the Texas Legends. Tickets can be purchased atwww.nazsuns.com/tickets.

The rookie has averaged 5.6 points and 2.5 assists in 43 games (11 starts) with the Phoenix Suns this season.