The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard Elie Okobo to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Okobo’s first career G League assignment. In 11 games with the Phoenix Suns this season, the rookie is averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 15.1 minutes.

The NAZ Suns host the Santa Cruz Warriors tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Event Center.