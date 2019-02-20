Suns Assign De'Anthony Melton to Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard De’Anthony Melton to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Melton’s fourth G League assignment this season where he has averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.5 minutes in five games with Northern Arizona. The NAZ Suns host the South Bay Lakers tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.nazsuns.com/tickets and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Melton last played for the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 24, missing the last nine games with a right ankle sprain. In 33 games (25 starts) with the Suns, Melton has averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals, ranking second among NBA rookies.