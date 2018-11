The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard De’Anthony Melton to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Melton’s second G League assignment this season. In his G League debut against Santa Cruz on Saturday, Melton recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 45 minutes.

The NAZ Suns begin a three-game road trip by taking on the Iowa Wolves, tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 6.