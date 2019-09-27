Suns Announce Roster in Advance of Training Camp

The Phoenix Suns today announced the club’s roster as the team prepares to open the 2019-20 season with Media Day and training camp next week. The Suns’ roster currently stands at 19 players.

No. Player Pos.

22 Deandre Ayton Center

46 Aron Baynes Center

1 Devin Booker Guard

25 Mikal Bridges Forward

4 Jevon Carter Guard

14 Cheick Diallo Forward/Center

12 Jared Harper Guard

10 Ty Jerome Guard

23 Cameron Johnson Forward

16 Tyler Johnson Guard

8 Frank Kaminsky III Forward/Center

15 David Krämer Guard

0 Jalen Lecque Guard

35 Norense Odiase Center

2 Elie Okobo Guard

3 Kelly Oubre Jr. Forward

41 Tariq Owens Forward

11 Ricky Rubio Guard

20 Dario Šarić Forward

HEAD COACH: Monty Williams (Notre Dame)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Willie Green (Detroit Mercy), Darko Rajakovic (Belgrade Basketball Academy),

Mark Bryant (Seton Hall), Randy Ayers (Miami (Ohio)), Larry Greer (Northeastern), Steve Blake (Maryland)