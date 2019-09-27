Suns Announce Roster in Advance of Training Camp

Posted: Sep 27, 2019

The Phoenix Suns today announced the club’s roster as the team prepares to open the 2019-20 season with Media Day and training camp next week. The Suns’ roster currently stands at 19 players.

 

No.   Player    Pos.    

22    Deandre Ayton  Center                 

46     Aron Baynes     Center          

1       Devin Booker   Guard          

25     Mikal Bridges   Forward           

4       Jevon Carter     Guard          

14    Cheick Diallo    Forward/Center        

12     Jared Harper     Guard          

10     Ty Jerome        Guard         

23    Cameron Johnson   Forward           

16    Tyler Johnson    Guard          

8      Frank Kaminsky III   Forward/Center        

15    David Krämer      Guard         

0      Jalen Lecque        Guard         

35   Norense Odiase   Center          

2     Elie Okobo          Guard              

3     Kelly Oubre Jr.    Forward            

41   Tariq Owens       Forward           

11   Ricky Rubio        Guard          

20   Dario Šarić          Forward               

 

HEAD COACH: Monty Williams (Notre Dame)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Willie Green (Detroit Mercy), Darko Rajakovic (Belgrade Basketball Academy), 

Mark Bryant (Seton Hall), Randy Ayers (Miami (Ohio)), Larry Greer (Northeastern), Steve Blake (Maryland)

