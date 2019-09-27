Suns Announce Roster in Advance of Training Camp
The Phoenix Suns today announced the club’s roster as the team prepares to open the 2019-20 season with Media Day and training camp next week. The Suns’ roster currently stands at 19 players.
No. Player Pos.
22 Deandre Ayton Center
46 Aron Baynes Center
1 Devin Booker Guard
25 Mikal Bridges Forward
4 Jevon Carter Guard
14 Cheick Diallo Forward/Center
12 Jared Harper Guard
10 Ty Jerome Guard
23 Cameron Johnson Forward
16 Tyler Johnson Guard
8 Frank Kaminsky III Forward/Center
15 David Krämer Guard
0 Jalen Lecque Guard
35 Norense Odiase Center
2 Elie Okobo Guard
3 Kelly Oubre Jr. Forward
41 Tariq Owens Forward
11 Ricky Rubio Guard
20 Dario Šarić Forward
HEAD COACH: Monty Williams (Notre Dame)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Willie Green (Detroit Mercy), Darko Rajakovic (Belgrade Basketball Academy),
Mark Bryant (Seton Hall), Randy Ayers (Miami (Ohio)), Larry Greer (Northeastern), Steve Blake (Maryland)
NEXT UP: