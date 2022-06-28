SUNS ANNOUNCE ADDITION OF PATRICK MUTOMBO TO COACHING STAFF, TRANSITION OF RANDY AYERS TO COACHING ADVISOR

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today announced the addition of Patrick Mutombo as an assistant coach and announced that Randy Ayers will transition from assistant coach to coaching advisor on the team’s staff.

“Randy has been instrumental to our success the past three seasons and he will continue to play an important role in his new position,” said Head Coach Monty Williams. “This move will allow him to be closer to and spend more time with his family while remaining an invaluable member of our coaching staff. I’m grateful for everything Randy has contributed, on and off the court, since joining me on my first day as a head coach in New Orleans.”

Mutombo joins Phoenix following two seasons as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905. At the helm of 905, he guided the team to the G League’s best regular season record in back-to-back seasons, totaling a 36-11 total record over his two seasons as a head coach. Mutombo finished as the runner-up for NBA G League Coach of the Year in each of his two seasons with 905.

Prior to taking over as head coach for Raptors 905, Mutombo spent several seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA and G League, including time with the Denver Nuggets, Austin Spurs and Toronto Raptors, where he was a member of the staff during the team’s 2019 NBA Championship season. Before entering the NBA ranks as an assistant coach, Mutombo began his coaching career as an assistant with his alma mater, Metropolitan State University of Denver, in 2011.

Mutombo was a standout player at Metro State, going 113-22 over his four seasons from 1999-2003 and winning two NCAA Division II National Championships with the Roadrunners in 2000 and 2002. He was inducted into Metro State’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. After completing his collegiate career, Mutombo played professionally in Italy, Brazil and Greece, before ending his playing career with the Bakersfield Jam of the G League.

(Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Christian Bonin/NBAE via Getty Images)