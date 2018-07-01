Suns Announce 2018 Summer League Roster

The Phoenix Suns today announced their roster for NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas which runs from July 6-17. The 14-man roster is highlighted by the team’s 2018 NBA Draft additions Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Élie Okobo and George King, as well as returning Suns players Dragan Bender, Josh Jackson, Shaquille Harrison, Davon Reed and Alec Peters. New Suns Head Coach Igor Kokoškov will serve as the team’s head coach at NBA Summer League.

In Las Vegas, the Suns will open against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center with the game televised on ESPN. The Suns will again play on ESPN when they headline the opening weekend by taking on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, July 7 (4:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center). The Suns are also scheduled to face the Orlando Magic on Monday, July 9 (6:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center; televised on NBA TV). Following these three contests, the Suns will play at least two more games as part of a tournament-style schedule to determine the NBA Summer League 2018 Champion.

Prior to their departure to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League 2018, the Phoenix Suns will hold a mini-camp on the Annexus Practice Court at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Media availability is scheduled for Wednesday, July 4 at approximately 12:45 p.m. and Thursday, July 5 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The Suns’ 14-man roster, coaching staff, media availability schedule and Summer League schedule are listed below.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Plyd

22 Deandre Ayton C 7-1 250 07/23/98 Arizona/Bahamas R

35 Dragan Bender F 7-1 235 11/17/97 Maccabi Tel Aviv/Croatia 2

25 Mikal Bridges F 6-7 210 08/30/96 Villanova/USA R

45 Jack Cooley F/C 6-10 265 04/04/91 Notre Dame/USA 2

17 Javonte Green G 6-4 205 07/23/93 Radford/USA R

10 Shaquille Harrison G 6-4 190 10/06/93 Tulsa/USA 1

23 Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson F 6-6 215 06/26/91 Temple/USA R

20 Josh Jackson F 6-8 200 02/10/97 Kansas/USA 1

8 George King F 6-6 220 01/15/94 Colorado/USA R

41 Emmett Naar G 6-1 195 07/03/94 St. Mary’s/Australia R

21 Tai Odiase F/C 6-9 240 09/21/95 Illinois-Chicago/USA R

2 Élie Okobo G 6-2 180 10/23/97 Pau-Lacq-Orthez/France R

14 Alec Peters F 6-9 225 04/13/95 Valparaiso/USA 1

32 Davon Reed G 6-6 210 06/11/95 Miami/USA 1

HEAD COACH: Igor Kokoškov (Belgrade)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Joe Prunty (Cal Poly), Corliss Williamson (Arkansas),

Jamelle McMillan (Arizona State), Jason Staudt (Texas Tech)

DIRECTOR OF PLAYER DEVELOPMENT: Cody Toppert (Cornell)

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Devin Smith (Virginia)

Bret Burchard (Taylor)

HEAD VIDEO COORDINATOR: Alex Zampier (Yale)

ASSISTANT VIDEO COORDINATOR: Brandon Rosenthal (St. John Fisher)

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Tom Maystadt (Iowa State)

ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Stanford Williams (Indiana)

MEDIA AVAILABILITY SCHEDULE (Phoenix, AZ)

Wednesday, July 4: Following practice at approximately 12:45 p.m. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, July 5: Following practice at approximately 11:45 a.m. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE (Las Vegas, NV)

Date Opponent Location Time (Phoenix) TV

Friday, July 6 Dallas Thomas & Mack Center 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, July 7 Sacramento Thomas & Mack Center 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Monday, July 9 Orlando Thomas & Mack Center 6:30 p.m. NBA TV