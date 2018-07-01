Suns Announce 2018 Summer League Roster

Posted: Jul 01, 2018

The Phoenix Suns today announced their roster for NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas which runs from July 6-17. The 14-man roster is highlighted by the team’s 2018 NBA Draft additions Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Élie Okobo and George King, as well as returning Suns players Dragan Bender, Josh Jackson, Shaquille Harrison, Davon Reed and Alec Peters. New Suns Head Coach Igor Kokoškov will serve as the team’s head coach at NBA Summer League. 

In Las Vegas, the Suns will open against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center with the game televised on ESPN. The Suns will again play on ESPN when they headline the opening weekend by taking on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, July 7 (4:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center). The Suns are also scheduled to face the Orlando Magic on Monday, July 9 (6:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center; televised on NBA TV). Following these three contests, the Suns will play at least two more games as part of a tournament-style schedule to determine the NBA Summer League 2018 Champion.

Prior to their departure to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League 2018, the Phoenix Suns will hold a mini-camp on the Annexus Practice Court at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Media availability is scheduled for Wednesday, July 4 at approximately 12:45 p.m. and Thursday, July 5 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The Suns’ 14-man roster, coaching staff, media availability schedule and Summer League schedule are listed below. 

 No.         Player                            Pos.       Ht.           Wt.         Birthdate       Prior to NBA/Home Country  Yrs Plyd

22            Deandre Ayton              C          7-1            250           07/23/98           Arizona/Bahamas             R

35            Dragan Bender               F           7-1            235           11/17/97        Maccabi Tel Aviv/Croatia    2

25            Mikal Bridges                 F           6-7            210           08/30/96           Villanova/USA                 R

45            Jack Cooley                   F/C        6-10          265           04/04/91           Notre Dame/USA             2

17            Javonte Green                G          6-4            205           07/23/93           Radford/USA                   R

10            Shaquille Harrison         G          6-4            190           10/06/93           Tulsa/USA                       1

23            Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson   F           6-6            215           06/26/91           Temple/USA                    R

20            Josh Jackson                  F           6-8            200           02/10/97       Kansas/USA                        1

8            George King                    F           6-6            220           01/15/94         Colorado/USA                   R                 

41          Emmett Naar                  G          6-1            195           07/03/94           St. Mary’s/Australia          R

21            Tai Odiase                   F/C        6-9            240           09/21/95           Illinois-Chicago/USA       R

2            Élie Okobo                     G          6-2            180           10/23/97           Pau-Lacq-Orthez/France   R

14            Alec Peters                   F           6-9            225           04/13/95           Valparaiso/USA                1                

32            Davon Reed                 G          6-6            210           06/11/95           Miami/USA                       1     

HEAD COACH: Igor Kokoškov (Belgrade)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Joe Prunty (Cal Poly), Corliss Williamson (Arkansas), 

Jamelle McMillan (Arizona State), Jason Staudt (Texas Tech)

DIRECTOR OF PLAYER DEVELOPMENT: Cody Toppert (Cornell)

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Devin Smith (Virginia)

Bret Burchard (Taylor)

HEAD VIDEO COORDINATOR: Alex Zampier (Yale)

ASSISTANT VIDEO COORDINATOR: Brandon Rosenthal (St. John Fisher)

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Tom Maystadt (Iowa State)

ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Stanford Williams (Indiana)

 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY SCHEDULE (Phoenix, AZ)

 

Wednesday, July 4:      Following practice at approximately 12:45 p.m. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, July 5:         Following practice at approximately 11:45 a.m. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

                                        

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE (Las Vegas, NV)

 

Date                                        Opponent            Location                               Time (Phoenix)              TV       

Friday, July 6                       Dallas                   Thomas & Mack Center           6:30 p.m.                      ESPN

Saturday, July 7                   Sacramento          Thomas & Mack Center           4:30 p.m.                      ESPN

Monday, July 9                    Orlando               Thomas & Mack Center           6:30 p.m.                      NBA TV                                           

Tags
Suns

Related Content

Suns