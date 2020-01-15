Phoenix Suns Sign Tariq Owens

The Phoenix Suns today signed forward Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.

Owens has played this season with the Suns’ NBA G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns, averaging 9.0 points on 55.0% shooting from the field and 82.8% from the free throw line plus 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 24.3 minutes. Owens leads the NAZ Suns with five double-doubles for the season and ranks 12th in the G League in total blocks and 15th in total rebounds.

The 6-10, 205-pound forward was on the Suns’ roster during the preseason and at 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. A 24-year-old rookie out of Texas Tech University, Owens helped the Red Raiders to the school’s first-ever Final Four and a national runner-up finish in 2019. He set a Texas Tech single-season record with 92 blocked shots and earned selection to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Owens will wear uniform No. 41 with the Suns. The Suns’ roster now stands at 17 players.