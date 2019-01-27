Phoenix Suns Sign Emanuel Terry

The Phoenix Suns today signed forward Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract.

A 6-9, 220-pound rookie, Terry has played 27 games in the NBA G League this season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Canton Charge, averaging 10.1 points on 58.8 percent shooting plus 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 23.9 minutes. Terry began the G League season with Canton before being traded to Sioux Falls on Jan. 5. In seven games with the Skyforce, Terry has averaged 15.9 points on 61.3 percent shooting plus 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Against the Oklahoma City Blue on Jan. 13, Terry scored his season high with 31 points on 14-of-18 shooting.

Terry played in five games for the Denver Nuggets at NBA Summer League 2018, averaging 7.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. He also appeared in two preseason games, one each with the Nuggets and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 22-year-old went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing four years collegiately at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, where he won the 2018 Bevo Francis Award, a national player of the year honor for all of Small College Basketball (includes all of the NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and the NCCA). As a senior in 2017-18, he averaged 16.9 points on 71.1 percent shooting, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to also earn 2018 NABC Coaches’ Division II All-America honors while helping the Railsplitters earn South Atlantic Conference regular season and tournament championships. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Terry attended Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Alabama.

Terry will wear uniform No. 10. The team’s roster stands at 16 players; a roster is attached.