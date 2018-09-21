Phoenix Suns Sign De’anthony Melton

The Phoenix Suns have signed rookie guard De’Anthony Melton, the No. 46 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, acquired by the club in a trade with Houston last month.

Melton, a 6-4, 200-pound guard, was acquired by the Suns on August 31 along with forward Ryan Anderson from the Rockets in exchange for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight. The 20-year-old tied for the lead at NBA Summer League 2018 with 3.0 steals per game, in addition to averaging 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He was the only rookie, and one of just three players overall, to average at least 15 points, seven boards and four assists at NBA Summer League 2018. Melton’s best performance came on July 9 against the LA Clippers when he posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while making 5-of-10 three-point attempts.

Melton played one season at the University of Southern California before entering the NBA. As a freshman in 2016-17, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks while leading the Pac-12 and tying a USC freshman record with 69 steals. Melton became the first freshman in all of Division I basketball to record at least 300 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 60 steals and 35 blocks since Dwyane Wade did so for Marquette in 2001-02.

A native of North Hollywood, California, Melton led Crespi High School in Encino, California to back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016.

The Suns’ roster currently stands at 18. An updated roster is attached.