Phoenix Suns Release 2018 Preseason Schedule

The Phoenix Suns announced today they will play a five-game preseason schedule in preparation for the club’s 51st season, which tips off with three home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena and concludes with two road contests.

The Suns will begin preseason play on Monday, Oct. 1 at home versus the Sacramento Kings, followed by the New Zealand Breakers of Australasia’s National Basketball League on Wednesday, Oct. 3 and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Oct. 5. The Suns’ matchup against New Zealand marks the second consecutive year the club has hosted a team from the NBL, defeating the Brisbane Bullets 114-93 during the 2017 preseason. The road slate is highlighted by a matchup against the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, Oct. 8.

Tickets for the Suns’ three preseason home games will go on sale later this offseason following the release of the 2018-19 NBA regular season schedule. Suns’ SixthMan Memberships are available now at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.

2018 PHOENIX SUNS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME

Mon., Oct. 1 Sacramento Kings Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 3 New Zealand Breakers (NBL) Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 5 Portland Trail Blazers Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix 7:00 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 8 Golden State Warriors Oracle Arena, Oakland 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 10 Portland Trail Blazers Moda Center, Portland 7:00 p.m.

All times listed are Phoenix times

Home games will be streamed live on Suns.com through the RISE Network

All games carried on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (select games may air on ESPN Phoenix 620 AM)