Phoenix Suns Announce 2019 Summer League Roster

The Phoenix Suns today announced their roster for NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, which runs from July 5-15. The Suns’ 16-man roster, coaching staff and Summer League schedule are listed below.

No. Player Post. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Exp

18 Xavier Cooks F 6-8 185 8/19/95 Winthrop/Australia R

17 Billy Garrett Jr. G 6-6 215 10/16/94 DePaul/USA 1

8 Jared Harper G 5-11 175 9/14/97 Auburn/USA R

15 David Krämer G 6-3 185 1/14/97 Ratiopharm Ulm/Germany R

0 Jalen Lecque G 6-4 185 6/13/00 Brewster Academy (NH)/USA R

36 Landry Nnoko C 6-10 250 4/9/94 Clemson/Cameroon R

30 Retin Obasohan G 6-3 220 7/6/93 Alabama/Belgium R

2 Elie Okobo G 6-3 190 10/23/97 Pau-Lacq-Orthez/France 1

12 Tariq Owens F 6-10 205 6/30/95 Texas Tech/USA R

60 James Palmer Jr. F 6-6 210 7/31/96 Nebraska/USA R

41 Rayvonte Rice G 6-4 220 7/14/92 Illinois/USA R

38 Jack Salt C 6-10 250 2/11/96 Virginia/New Zealand R

26 Ray Spalding F/C 6-10 215 3/11/97 Louisville/USA 1

52 Justin Tillman F 6-8 220 2/2/96 VCU/USA R

4 Dakarai Tucker F 6-5 195 5/13/94 Utah/USA R

45 Derek Willis F 6-9 230 6/21/95 Kentucky/USA R

SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD COACH: Willie Green (Detroit Mercy)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Darko Rajakovic (Belgrade Basketball Academy), Mark Bryant (Seton Hall),

Randy Ayers (Miami (Ohio)), Larry Greer (Northeastern), Steve Blake (Maryland),

Riccardo Fois (Pepperdine), Ben Strong (Guilford College), Bret Burchard (Taylor)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE (Las Vegas, NV)

Date Opponent Location Time (Phoenix) TV

Friday, July 5 Denver Thomas & Mack Center 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, July 7 New York Thomas & Mack Center 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, July 9 Memphis Thomas & Mack Center 4:30 p.m. NBA TV

Wednesday, July 10 San Antonio Cox Pavilion 6:00 p.m. NBA TV

Following preliminary play, the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament culminating with a Championship Game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game, so every team will play at least five games and as many as seven.