Deandre Ayton Named to All-NBA Summer League Second Team

The NBA announced today that Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named to the 2018 All-NBA Summer League Second Team, as selected by a media panel.

Ayton led the Suns with 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.00 blocks per game while shooting 59.5 percent from the field as he was one of just seven players in Las Vegas to average a double-double. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft recorded at least 10 points and eight rebounds in each of his four games at Summer League, including two double-doubles. Ayton posted game highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 71-63 win against Sacramento on July 7, and game highs of 17 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-53 win versus Orlando on July 9.

Joining Ayton on the Second Team are Portland’s Wade Baldwin IV, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Atlanta’s Trae Young. The All-NBA Summer League First Team consists of Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr., the Lakers’ Josh Hart, New York’s Kevin Knox, Cleveland’s Collin Sexton and Milwaukee’s Christian Wood.