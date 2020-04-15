Virtual Season Finale Tonight on Twitch Against Lakers

Phoenix Suns Battle Los Angeles Lakers In Final Regular Season NBA 2K20 Matchup On Twitch With Assists From Esport Personalities

The Phoenix Suns will close out its simulated 2019-20 schedule with a midweek matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA 2K20, streamed live on Twitch. The season finale of the Suns virtual regular season will pit Overtime Gaming competitor and content creator Gabriele “Orange” Leyva for the Suns against his fellow Overtime Gaming teammate Ryan “Spayde” Farrell who will man the sticks for the Lakers.

Leyva will be the 13th different personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20, joining a star-studded roster of participants that includes Phoenix Mercury and WNBA star Brittney Griner, digital content creator and sneakerhead Jacques Slade, Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., Suns players Tariq Owens, Mikal Bridges, Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson, Phoenix Rising defender Owusu-Ansah Kontoh and professional 2K gamers Curtis Lane and Antonio Saldivar. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to today’s matchup at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

In appreciation for the Phoenix faithful who have rooted for the Suns during the 2019-20 season on the real and virtual hardwood, fans can take advantage of a 30 percent discount off the entire online Suns Team Shop during tonight’s stream by visiting Shop.Suns.com and using the offer code “THANKYOU”.

The Suns have given fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.