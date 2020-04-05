Suns Take On Chicago Bulls with Help from Soccer Pitch

Today, the Phoenix Suns will gear up to take on the Chicago Bulls in an afternoon virtual matchup on NBA 2K20, streamed live on Twitch. Both NBA teams will receive an assist from their city’s soccer franchises with Phoenix Rising defender Owusu-Ansah Kontoh leading the controls for the Suns and Chicago Fire Football Club midfielder Djordje Mihailović controlling the Bulls.

Kontoh will be the ninth different personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20 since the team began streaming games on March 13, joining Suns players Tariq Owens, Mikal Bridges, Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson, Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds and professional 2K gamers Antonio Saldivar and Curtis Lane. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to today’s matchup at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

The Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.