Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Wolves

The Phoenix Suns travel to Minnesota for the final game of their road trip as they tip-off against the Timberwolves.

SUNS VS WOLVES HISTORY:

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with 28 points as they defeated the Timberwolves last month in Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton notched a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the 107-99 win.

The Suns hold the all-time record against the Timberwolves with a 70-40 series advantage.

BOOKER MAKING SUNS HISTORY:

Booker put on quite a show in Charlotte the night prior, as he scored 32 points with 11 assists and zero turnovers.

He joins Nikola Jokic as the only players in the league this season to have at least 30 points, 10 assists and no turnovers.

According to STATS, LLC, it was only the fourth time in Suns history a player had such a performance as Booker joined Stephon Marbury, Jeff Hornacek and Walter Davis.

INJURY UPDATE:

Deandre Ayton is out with a left ankle sprain.

Richaun Holmes is out with a right foot sprain.

Jamal Crawford (sore left knee) is available.