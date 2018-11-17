Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Thunder

The Suns face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the third time this season and are looking for consecutive wins after beating San Antonio 116-96 on Wednesday, holding the Spurs to an opponent season-low 96 points.

PHX VS OKC HISTORY:

Mikal Bridges had a solid game off the bench in the Suns last game against the Thunder as he scored 13 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

The first game in Suns history was against the Thunder franchise (Seattle Supersonics) on Oct. 18 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and Phoenix recorded a 116-107 win.

The Suns lead the all-time series against the Thunder with a 127-110 advantage.

T.J. JOINS THE 50/40/90 CLUB:

T.J. Warren is currently recording a 50/40/90 season in his field goal, three-point and free throw percentages.

He is joined by Stephen Curry as the only NBA players to currently be doing so.

The only player in Suns history to record a 50/40/90 season is Steve Nash (four times).

Warren is putting up career-high percentages from both the free throw line and the three-point arc.

THE ROOKIE’S ARE SHINING:

Deandre Ayton is shooting 61.3 percent from the field—among first-year players to qualify for the NBA leaderboard, Ayton is tied with Steve Johnson (1981-82 with Kansas City) for the highest field goal percentage by a rookie in NBA history.

Ayton’s nine double-doubles are 1st among rookies. Ayton joins Ben Simmons as the only rookies with at least nine double-doubles through their first 14 career games since Shaquille O’Neal did so in 12 of his first 14 in 1992-93 (Basketball-Reference).

The Suns are posting a Net Rating of +6.2 points per 100 possessions when Mikal Bridges is on the floor this season. It is the 2nd-highest Net Rating of any NBA rookie averaging at least 15 minutes per game this season.

Elie Okobo scored a career-high 18 points off the bench against Oklahoma City earlier this season.