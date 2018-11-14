Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Spurs

The Suns return home to host the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this season.

SUNS VS SPURS HISTORY:

The Suns played the Spurs on Halloween where Mikal Bridges had a breakout game off the bench scoring 16 points to go along with his two steals.

T.J. Warren scored a team-high 21 points with three rebounds and three assists in the loss to the Spurs.

The Spurs own a narrow 94-76 lead in the all-time series. The Suns own a 50-34 advantage in the Valley, but are 25-60 playing in the shadow of the Alamo.

DA’s HISTORIC BEGINNING:

Through 13 career games, Deandre Ayton is averaging a double-double (15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds) while shooting 60.4 percent from the field.

In the past 35 years since 1983, no other player has averaged a double-double while shooting at least 60 percent from the field through 13 career games.

In fact, the only other player to average a double-double while shooting as high as 55 percent from the field has been Spurs legend Tim Duncan, who averaged 14.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and shot 55.5 percent through his first 13 games in 1997.

TONY BUCKETS FROM DEEP:

Warren is shooting career highs of 47.6 percent from three-point range and 91.2 percent from the free throw line.

Warren and Stephen Curry are the only qualified players in the NBA to be shooting at least 45% from long range and 90% from the stripe.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Head Coach Igor Kokoškov on Ayton facing LaMarcus Aldridge for the second time: “I’m pretty sure he’s going to be better. Every next time when he plays against the same opponent, same matchups, he’s going to be better. That’s something that we have expected.”