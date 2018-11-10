Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Pelicans

The Suns return to the road following a five-game homestand, heading to New Orleans for the first of four meetings this season with the Pelicans.

SUNS VS PELICANS HISTORY:

The Suns lead the all-time series against New Orleans with a 28-27 advantage.

Devin Booker put up 40 points to go along with his 10 rebounds and 7 assists in the Suns visit to New Orleans last season.

PHOENIX FACTS:

Booker (38) and T.J. Warren (29) each recorded season highs in scoring on Thursday night against Boston.

For Booker, it was his third straight game against Boston scoring at least 38 points (averaging 48.3), becoming the first player in Suns history to score 38+ in at least three straight games against any single opponent.

DA’S HISTORIC START:

Deandre Ayton’s 119 rebounds through 11 career games are the most by any rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997.

His 35 assists through 11 games are the most by a rookie center for any team since Alvan Adams in 1975.

Ayton is the first rookie to be averaging at least 10.0 points, 10.0 boards and 3.0 assists through 11 games since Terry Cummings in 1982.

All three of Duncan, Adams and Cummings went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

TJ FROM DEEP:

Warren is shooting 47.9 FG%, a career-high 50.0 3FG% and a career-high 88.9 FT%, averaging 15.1 points.

He ranks tied for fourth in the NBA by shooting 50.0 percent from three-point range (career mark of 28.3 percent from three entering season). Warren (15 triples this season) already has over half of his 2017-18 total (20).