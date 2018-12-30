Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Nuggets

The Suns continue a season-long seven-game homestand, hosting the current No. 1 team in the Western Conference (Denver) a night after hosting the current No. 2 seed in the West (Oklahoma City) and before hosting the current No. 3 seed (Golden State) on Monday.

SUNS VS NUGGETS HISTORY:

Devin Booker shot a season-high 17 free throws (the second most of his career) when these teams last met on October 20th.

T.J. Warren dropped 31 points while shooting 76.5% from the field in the final 2017-18 game against the Nuggets on February 10th.

The Suns hold the all-time record against the Nuggets with a 96-76 advantage.

BOOK STAYS HOT:

Booker had 25 points and 10 assists against the Thunder last night for his fourth double-double of the season, already tying 2017-18 for the most double-doubles in a season of his career.

Booker has scored 25+ points in a career-long seven consecutive games, the longest streak by a Suns player since Amar’e Stoudemire did so in seven straight in March 2010.

Booker is averaging 29.9 points on 45.9 percent shooting plus 8.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals over his last seven games.

PHOENIX FACTS:

The Suns are 5-3 over their last eight games, outscoring opponents by an average of 114.8-112.4 (+2.4), shooting 46.4 percent from the field while limiting opponents to 45.5 percent. The Suns are dishing out 24.8 assists per game over the last eight.

In December, the Suns rank 2nd in the NBA averaging 10.1 steals, 1st with 17.3 deflections and 6th with 16.3 turnovers forced. In the fourth quarter of games during December, the Suns rank 6th with a Defensive Rating of 102.4.

Mikal Bridges ranks 1st among NBA rookies and t-22nd in the NBA with 1.42 steals per game. This is the highest steals average by a Suns rookie since Ron Lee averaged 1.90 steals in 1976-77.