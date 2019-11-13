Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Lakers

The 6-3 Phoenix Suns renew their rivalry against the 7-2 Los Angeles Lakers as the two teams tip-off on Tuesday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

SUNS VS LAKERS HISTORY

Tuesday will be the first game in the Suns-Lakers series where both teams enter with a winning percentage above .500 since April 7, 2012 when the 29-27 Suns beat the 35-21 Lakers in Phoenix.

The Suns have won 12 of the last 16 meetings played in Phoenix, including 11 straight from 2012-17. All-time, the Suns hold a commanding lead at home with a 75-49 series lead.

Devin Booker holds a career average of 22.2 points per game in 15 games against the Lakers

KEY CONNECTIONS:

Lakers Jared Dudley played two tenures with the Suns, totaling 467 regular-season games and 16 playoff games from 2008-2013 and 2016-2018. He ranks 8th in Suns history with 543 3FG and 4th shooting 40.4 3FG%.

Lakers Troy Daniels played 130 games with the Suns from 2017-2019 and tied a Suns frankchise record with 6 three-pointers in a quarter on November 16, 2017 vs Houston.

Suns Assistant Coach Steve Blake played 204 games with the Lakers over 4 season from 2010-2014, also playing 23 playoff games for Los Angeles.

Lakers Assistant Coach Jason Kidd played 309 games with the Suns from 1996-2001, including 22 playoff games. While in Phoenix, he was a three-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team.

BIG NIGHT VS BROOKLYN

Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio combined for 49 points and 21 assists with only two turnovers in the Suns 138-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Suns recorded season bests with 138 points, 37 assists, 19 three-pointers and 7 turnovers in Sunday’s win over Brooklyn, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

It was the first game in Suns history where seven different players made multiple three-pointers.