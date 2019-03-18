Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Bulls

The Phoenix Suns are 6-4 over their last ten games and 5-3 over their last eight as they return to Phoenix to complete the season series with the Chicago Bulls.

SUNS VS BULLS HISTORY

Deandre Ayton posted 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists when these two squads squared off earlier this season.

Devin Booker scored 23 points with six assists and three steals in that same game.

While the all-time series is close, the Bulls lead the Suns with a 70-68 advantage over the Suns.

BOOKER MAKING SUNS HISTORY

Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 assists and five rebounds in Saturday’s overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker now has nine career game with at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists. This is the most in franchise history as he passed Gail Goodrich with eight such games.

Booker’s performance was also his 12th game with 35-plus points this season, tying Connie Hawkins in 1969-70 for the most 35-point games in a season in Suns history.

Booker also passed Charles Barkley on Saturday for the sixth most 30-point games in franchise history.

PHOENIX FACTS:

The Suns have shot 75 percent from the free throw line on 20-plus attempts in 11 consecutive games. This is the longest such streak in the NBA this season and the Suns’ longest such streak since doing so in 18 straight games in 1980.

Booker scored 40 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 32 on Saturday at New Orleans. Booker and Oubre became the first Suns teammates to combine performances of 40-plus points and 30-plus points in the same game since Feb. 20, 2009 when Leandro Barbosa scored a career-high 42 points and Jason Richardson scored 34 in a win vs Oklahoma City.

INJURY UPDATE:

Tyler Johnson, Richaun Holmes, Kelly Oubre Jr and T.J. Warren are all out for tonight’s game.