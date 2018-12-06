Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Trail Blazers

The Suns travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers for the first time this season in the first half of a back-to-back set (Miami in Phoenix on Friday).

SUNS VS BLAZERS HISTORY:

The last time the Suns visited Portland, Devin Booker went off for 43 points.

Troy Daniels from on fire from deep in the same game, notching 18 points on six three-pointers.

The Suns hold the all-time record against the Trail Blazers with a 120-103 advantage.

DE’ANTHONY’S BIG NIGHT:

De’Anthony Melton scored a career- high 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point range on Tuesday against Sacramento.

He also tallied five assists, two rebounds and a steal in a career-high 23 minutes of action.

Melton joined Atlanta’s Trae Young as the only rookies in the NBA this season with performances of 20+ points, 5+ assists and 3+ three- pointers.

PHOENIX FACTS:

Troy Daniels scored 13 points on 4-of-9 three-point shooting vs. Sacramento and has now made multiple three-pointers in three straight after playing in just one of the previous 14 games.

Daniels is averaging 10.0 points on 9-of-19 (47.4%) from three-point range over the last three

Richaun Holmes (10 points, 10 rebounds) had his second double-double of the season on Tuesday.

INJURY UPDATE:

Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) is out tonight.

T.J. Warren (right ankle soreness) is doubtful to play.