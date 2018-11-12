Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Thunder

The Suns complete a two-game trip and play for the second and final time in Oklahoma City this season.

PHX VS OKC:

The Suns second unit played a big role in the team’s last game against the Thunder when Elie Okobo and T.J. Warren both scored 18 points off the bench.

Ayton notched a double-double in the same game with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Suns hold the all-time advantage over the Thunder (and Sonics) up 127 games to 109.

TONY BUCKETS:

T.J. Warren has scored 25+ points in each of the last two games, scoring 19 first- half points in each of the two.

Warren is averaging 27.0 points and shooting 7-of-14 from three- point range over the last two.

Warren ranks 13th in the NBA by shooting 47.5 percent from long range and has already made 19 three-pointers this season, just one shy of his 2017-18 total of 20 in 65 games.

DA’s DOUBLE-DOUBLES:

Deandre Ayton has eight double-doubles through his first 12 career games, tying Karl- Anthony Towns for the most by any player since Shaquille O’Neal had 11 through 12 games in 1992.

Ayton’s 131 rebounds are the most by any NBA player through 12 career games since Tim Duncan had 132 through 12 games in 1997.