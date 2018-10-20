Suns Sneak Peek: Suns at Nuggets

Suns Big Opening Night:

Devin Booker led the way with 35 points as the Suns defeated the Mavericks 121-100 to open up the season.

Deandre Ayton had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his NBA debut, the first player to have at least 18/10/6 in an NBA debut since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1969.

The Suns had 35 assists for their second straight game with 35 after not having previously had at least 35 dimes in a game since 2011.

Trevor Ariza had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his Suns debut—he joins Charles Barkley and Gail Goodrich as the only Suns with at least 20/7/7 in their team debut.

Suns vs Nuggets History:

The Suns won in Denver on January 19th last season when Booker and TJ Warren combined to score 55 points.

April 1, 2003: Phoenix held Denver to 65 points, tied for the fewest in Suns franchise history, setting a Talking Stick Resort Arena low.

The Suns hold the all-time record against the Nuggets with a 96-75 win advantage.

What They Are Saying:

Booker: “Everyone wants to talk about the altitude. Me personally, It’s more mental than anything.”

Jamal Crawford: “I feel reenergized to be honest with you. I just like what they organization is doing. I like the moves they’re making. I love the young players. I love the vets they brought in. So I’m excited.”

Crawford: “Coach just wants me to be who I’ve been my whole career. For me, whatever role he sees fit. Obviously I’ll try to help other players grow, but I feel I can still help as well.”