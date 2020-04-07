Cardinals' Byron Murphy Jr. to Man Controls for Suns Against Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.

The Phoenix Suns will get another assist from the gridiron when Arizona Cardinals cornerback and Valley-native Byron Murphy Jr. will lead the team this afternoon as he takes on Minnesota Vikings Tight End Irv Smith Jr. controlling the Timberwolves on NBA 2K20, streamed live on Twitch.

Born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Murphy Jr. began to make a name for himself at Saguaro High School before embarking for PAC-12 football at the University of Washington. After an illustrious NCAA career including All PAC-12 honors, the Arizona Cardinals selected the home-grown talent in the 2019 NFL Draft and he’ll once again rep his hometown while leading the Suns on the virtual hardwood.

Murphy Jr. will be the tenth different personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20 since the team began streaming games on March 13, joining teammate and Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, Suns players Tariq Owens, Mikal Bridges, Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson, Phoenix Rising defender Owusu-Ansah Kontoh and professional 2K gamers Antonio Saldivar and Curtis Lane. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to today’s matchup at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Play-by-play man Jon Bloom and color analyst Tim Kempton will return to the airwaves to call the game for this exciting NBA-NFL crossover. The game will air at 6 p.m. exclusively on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station immediately following The Burns & Gambo Show.

The Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.