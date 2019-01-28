Terry Makes NBA Debut, Holmes Notches Double-Double in Return

After dealing with multiple injuries over the past few weeks, the Phoenix Suns added a new face to their roster while also welcoming back another one from injury as the team tipped-off in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

The Suns announced that they signed Emanuel Terry to a ten-day contract earlier on Sunday morning. The rookie forward had spent most of the season in the G-League after appearing in five games for the Denver Nuggets during Summer League 2018.

A phone call on Saturday found Terry on a plane to Los Angeles and by Sunday night he was suited up to not only make his Suns debut, but his first NBA appearance.

The Suns were still without Deandre Ayton (ankle), De’Anthony Melton (ankle) and T.J. Warren (ankle) as Dragan Bender, Elie Okobo and Josh Jackson were placed into the starting lineup. Fortunately for the Suns, Richaun Holmes returned from a foot injury after missing the previous four games as they looked for him to continue to provide the spark in the second unit that he has all season long.

It was a slow start for the Suns as they opened up the game one-for-nine and were quickly down 12-2 early. The Suns turned it around as they went on a run to close out the first quarter and make it just a four-point deficit.

Terry checked in to his first NBA action with four minutes left in the second quarter and instantly began to show off his hustle on the court. Devin Booker found Terry inside for his first-career bucket. He then followed this up with a put-back score with six seconds remaining in the half.

“Just tell him to go out there and play, have fun,” Booker said about Terry. “He held his own. He fought. That’s all we can ask for.”

The Lakers began to pull away with their lead, but a 13-3 Suns run heading into the fourth quarter brought Phoenix back to within just six. However, the Suns couldn’t hold the Lakers from heating up again as they ultimately closed out the game 116-102.

Holmes was a force in his return from injury, notching his third double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He also tied a season-high blocking four shots.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns on the offensive end, scoring a team-high 21 points with six assists.

The Suns continue their road trip as they travel to San Antonio to tip-off against the Spurs on Tuesday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.