Suns Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Thunder

The Suns wrapped up their road trip on Monday night as they tipped-off against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

It was a rough first half for the Suns as they went into the break down 64-40, but the team showed their resilience as they continued to battle into the third quarter. The Suns went on a 14-2 run heading into the fourth quarter and were within just 11 points with 12 minutes to go.

Jamal Crawford knocked down a three-pointer from Devin Booker midway through the fourth to bring the Suns deficit to just seven points. Unfortunately for the Suns, their comeback would fall short as Oklahoma City would go on a run to close out the game. The Thunder defeated the Suns 118-101.

Mikal Bridges joined Crawford in the second unit as the two helped lead the way for the Suns comeback during the third quarter. One his 19th year and one in his rookie season, both scored 13 points off the bench while leading the team in plus-minus.

Bridges did a little bit of everything on the court as he also added four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

T.J. Warren continued his success in the starting lineup as he finished with a team-high 21 points on 71 percent shooting to go along with his six rebounds, two steals and one block.

The Suns return to Phoenix on Wednesday as the team hosts the San Antonio Spurs at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.