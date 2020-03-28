Real Bridges & Virtual Bridges Shine in Win Over Thybulle's 76ers

Two defensive specialists went head-to-head on the virtual hardwood Friday afternoon as Mikal Bridges and Matisse Thybulle battled it on NBA 2K20 on Twitch. The Phoenix Suns continued their season via 2K20, tipping-off against the Philadelphia 76ers with the two wings on the sticks.

Bridges showed love to the Big Fella, as he went to Deandre Ayton early and often in this one. Ayton scored 14 points in just the first quarter alone and had 21 by halftime, guiding the Suns to a 42-31 lead at the break.

However, Thybulle and the 76ers weren’t giving up quite yet. Philadelphia came out of the break red-hot as they took off on a 15-0 run to claim a four-point lead and entered the fourth up 52-48.

But it was both the real Bridges and the virtual Bridges coming through in the clutch for Phoenix. With most of the Suns starters low in energy, Bridges relied on himself, Elie Okobo, Jevon Carter, Cam Johnson and Aron Baynes to closeout the game and that decision paid off beautifully.

The Suns outscored the Sixers 27-12 in the fourth quarter, with Bridges scoring seven points and Cam Johnson and Elie Okobo each scoring all six of their respective points in the final stanza. The Suns opened up the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run and never looked back as they defeated the 76ers 75-64.

The Suns are now 2-1 with players on the sticks, as Bridges and Ty Jerome (vs. Minnesota on March 18) have won by an average score of 84.0-63.5 while Frank Kaminsky III lost a tight one (87-93) against Indiana on March 23.

Bridges and Thybulle both immediately substituted their virtual selves into the game when the game began, but the outcomes were quite extreme. Bridges scored 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and tallied two steals while Thybulle was held scoreless for the game.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals. Ayton recorded 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in seven of his last 12 games on the real hardwood before the season was suspended.

The Suns will return to the virtual hardwood tomorrow at 3p.m. PT as the team gears up to take on the Miami Heat on Twitch. Stay tuned on Suns social for more information on their upcoming matchup.

Ayton: 23 points, 10 assists, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals

Bridges: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Booker: 10 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds

Oubre: 6 points, 3 rebounds

Rubio: 3 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists