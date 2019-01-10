Phoenix Suns Fall Just Short in Hard-Fought Battle with Mavs

The Phoenix Suns had a quick turnaround following their hard-fought victory on Tuesday, as the team traveled to Dallas to tip off against the Mavericks on Wednesday.

The Suns looked to carry over their momentum following their 21-point comeback in the second half against the Sacramento Kings. The team was once again without Devin Booker (back spasms), but looked to be on a role early.

Josh Jackson led the way for the Suns, replacing Booker in the starting lineup, as he scored 11 points in the first quarter. Both teams were tied at 26 at the end of the first as it looked to be another close game for the Suns.

By halftime, T.J. Warren joined Jackson with double-digit scoring as the Suns were shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three. The Suns went into the break with a 50-46 lead as neither team could quite pull away.

The Mavericks came out of halftime locked in on both ends of the court. Despite nine points from Richaun Holmes in the quarter, the Suns were outscored 32-19 in the third and were down by nine entering the fourth.

Deandre Ayton quickly got the Suns going in the final quarter as he made an alley-oop layup from Kelly Oubre Jr. just 14 seconds in. Oubre then followed this up with a jumper and a free throw to make it a five-point game.

Unfortunately for the Suns, every time they brought it close during the fourth quarter, the Mavericks would go on a run to bring the game just out of reach. The game ultimately came down the free throw line and even though both teams shot 71 percent, the Mavericks had 24 more opportunities. This was too much for the Suns to overcome as they fell to the Mavericks 114-104.

"Considering that we played last night, I think the energy was there,” Head Coach Igor Kokoškov said. “We were competing until the last possession… I can be pleased with the effort.”

Warren scored a team-high of 20 points while also grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.

Holmes battled on both ends of the court for the Suns as filled the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and block. Oubre was also a force in the second unit, finishing with 14 points, 2 steals and one block.

The Suns will return to Phoenix as they gear up to face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.