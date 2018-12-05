De'Anthony Melton Scores Career-High 21 Points vs Kings

It was a rough first quarter for the Suns on Tuesday night, but De’Anthony Melton entered the game in the second quarter and provided a bright spot against the Kings.

Melton has spent much of this season with the Northern Arizona Suns, but made the most of this opportunity as he already had a career-high eight points by halftime.

“Obviously, we started the game kind of slow, so I really wanted to go out there, give my energy and whatever happens, happens,” Melton said. “Never played for stats, I just play to win the game, so whatever happens, it was good for me.”

The rookie finished the game with a team-high 21 points on a highly efficient 75 percent shooting, including three-of-four from deep. Melton also added five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes of action.

“I have confidence in my game,” Melton said. “As I get better and the more I work on it, the more and more confident, so I was just shooting the open shot and my teammates were really there for me to encourage me and teach me.”

In the final three quarters the Suns outscored the Kings by ten, but just couldn’t overcome their first quarter deficit as they fell to Sacramento 122-105. Even in the loss, Head Coach Igor Kokoškov was impressed with Melton’s performance.

“I’m glad he had a decent game,” Kokoškov said. “It’s hard to find anything positive, but that’s a positive. He did a decent job and I’m glad. He’s not a rookie, he had a decent performance. I’m happy for him.”

Melton and the Suns will hit the road as they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.