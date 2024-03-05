SUNS SIGN FORWARD ISH WAINRIGHT

Wainright (6’-5”, 235 pounds) is in his third NBA season, having totaled 20 points across 46 minutes in seven games with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in 2023-24. The 29-year-old played his first two NBA seasons with the Suns from 2021 to 2023, playing a career-high 60 games and averaging career bests of 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 15.3 minutes last season.