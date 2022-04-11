LRG IS ROOTING FOR YOU

A little more than a decade ago, Phoenix was enjoying the prominence of Steve Nash and Seven Seconds or Less Suns basketball while streetwear brand Lifted Research Group (LRG) was the topic of pop culture everywhere you turned.

LRG is once again disrupting the fashion space while maintaining its roots and core principle – innovative essence for the above average person. The brand is collaborating with the Phoenix Suns, the epitome of above average by NBA standards.

The Suns play with an inventive and free-flowing style, equal to LRG’s “underground inventive, overground effective” approach to design. Both brands are cultural icons.

The partnership signals LRGs first partnership with a professional sports team and ushers in a new wave of co-branded apparel utilizing fan-favorite Suns brand elements coupled with LRGs streetwear flair.

The collaboration aims to bring affordable, on-trend fashion to the best fans in the NBA ahead of the Suns’ start of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Fans can get their hands on the new apparel at an exclusive LRG x Suns drop at the Footprint Center Team Shop on Thursday, April 14 at 4 p.m.

The drop is the latest example of the Suns reimagination of apparel, blending sportswear with streetwear and teaming up with movers and shakers across the fashion industry, with future collaborations on the way.