Luxury Without Limits

If the walls of the original Annexus Practice Court in the basement of Phoenix Suns Arena could talk, they would share stories of Suns practices featuring legends such as Charles Barkley, Steve Nash and newly minted All-Star Devin Booker honing their craft.

While the downtown arena undergoes major renovations, those walls are taking on new life and new stories as the Suns and Annexus – the leading innovator in retirement solutions – celebrate their 12th year of partnership inside the Annexus Social Club.

Rising from the original footprint of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury training practice facility, the Annexus Social Club is the embodiment of a traditional Social Club, offering premium, bespoke services.

“Our partnership with Annexus has succeeded for more than a decade through mutual commitment, vision and innovation,” said Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley. “When we look at the transformation of Phoenix Suns Arena and the innovation that we’ve created in this space, Annexus is the ideal partner to be a part of this next chapter.”







The debut of the Verizon 5G Performance Center, which was privately funded by Suns managing partner Robert Sarver, made the arena’s original practice court developed in 1992, available to be reimagined. With the help of HOK Architecture, the space has been converted into an exclusive two-story, 7,500 square foot club just steps away from the arena’s main bowl and court.

“When arena renovations were underway and we began having discussions with the Phoenix Suns about where our organization can be represented, the Annexus Social Club became a wonderful opportunity,” said Annexus Co-Founder Don Dady. “To have a facility like this, which allows our clients, staff and fans to experience this level of luxury, is truly special.”

“The Phoenix Suns have been incredible business partners over the years and our partnership has evolved into a friendship,” said Annexus Co-Founder Ron Shurts. “We are particularly proud that our partnership has also extended to donating over $500,000 to date to the Phoenix Suns Charities, which helps improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in Arizona each year.”

With fan attendance for the 2020-2021 season still undetermined, courtside seating including membership to the Annexus Social Club is already sold out for the 2021-2022 season.

Members will enjoy valet parking and a private entrance upon arrival to Phoenix Suns Arena, akin to a prohibition-era speakeasy.







Down a flight of steps to the event level, members will find sheer beauty just around the corner. A large marble bar sits at what used to be center court in the practice facility. A custom gold chandelier hangs in the center of the room, flanked by a 635 square foot floor-to-ceiling LED video wall that stands nearly 20 feet tall and 34 feet wide, for fans to catch every second of game action.

Steps away from the courtside seats, Annexus Social Club patrons will enjoy all-inclusive gourmet dining including a seasonal menu from Executive Chef Michael Dei Maggi, handcrafted cocktails and rotating beer and wine lists.

True to Annexus’ belief that “every partnership begins with a conversation” – a statement captured on the upper-level wall of the club – VIPs will enjoy spacious seating for socializing before, during and after games with additional entertainment provided by a live disc jockey.







The Phoenix Suns will open the 2020-21 season with Fry’s Food Stores Tip-Off on Dec. 23 as Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. MST on ESPN and FOX Sports Arizona.

