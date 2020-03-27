Jon Bloom & Tim Kempton Set to Become First Radio Broadcast Duo Ever to Call an NBA 2K20 Matchup, Exclusively on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

As the Suns continue their 2019-20 season schedule via NBA 2K20 live streams on Twitch, the team will now offer fans a new way to take in the action beginning with today's afternoon’s contest on the virtual hardwood against the Philadelphia 76ers. Play-by-play man Jon Bloom and color analyst Tim Kempton will make history as the first announcers to call an NBA 2K20 matchup on the radio, exclusively on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station. The game will air at 6 p.m. immediately following The Burns & Gambo Show.

Phoenix’s sophomore standout and Philly native Mikal Bridges will rep the Suns, while Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle will man the controls for Philadelphia. After the matchup, Bridges will join Bloom and Kempton for a post-game interview to discuss the friendly exhibition.

Bridges is set to become the fifth different personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20 since the team began streaming games on March 13, joining teammates Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson and professional 2K gamer Antonio Saldivar. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to tonight’s matchup at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.