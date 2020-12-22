HENSLEY TAPPED TO POUR ON THE FUN FOR SUNS FANS

A thunderous dunk or game-winning three-pointer, the headliner finally taking the stage or a second encore to close out the night are moments that call for high-fives and an ice-cold beverage.

Thanks to a new partnership extension with Hensley Beverage Company, fans will have a variety of new venue offerings featuring Hensley’s portfolio of beverages including Anheuser-Busch, craft beer from Arizona and regional breweries, ciders, seltzers and more to greet them when visiting the reimagined Phoenix Suns Arena.

Ultra Club

Flanking the west length of the basketball court sitting underneath the stands is Hensley’s new Ultra Club, one of two new courtside properties that bring an exclusive luxury atmosphere to the transformed home of the Suns and Mercury.

Fans entering the 4,000 square foot Ultra Club, just a few steps from their seats, will be immersed in a lively atmosphere complete with all-inclusive food from chef-attended stations, hand-crafted cocktails and made-to-order pizza.

Ultra Club ticketholders will also have private access to a personal retail shop within the courtside club to purchase merchandise featuring their favorite players and team and a grab and go cooler with pre-packaged refreshments before catching the action on the hardwood







“A Valley staple committed to first-rate service, we couldn’t imagine a better partner to share with our amazing fans,” said Dan Costello, Phoenix Suns Chief Revenue Officer and SVP, Business Innovation. “Anchored by Ultra Club, this new relationship will bring new amenities and elevated offerings for every guest who steps into our reimagined arena.”

Drink in AZ Bar

Located on the main concourse, the new Drink in AZ Bar at Phoenix Suns Arena will offer fans a new space to enjoy beverages from local breweries or craft cocktails.

Enlisting Hensley’s namesake, the initiative is designed to collaborate with local communities and partners. The Drink in AZ Bar will be an entertaining destination for fans to cheer on their Suns and Mercury while enjoying a conversation with family and friends and quenching their thirst with a rotating menu of craft beer, wine and cocktails.

“We are very excited at Hensley to partner with the Phoenix Suns on the Ultra Club and Drink in AZ bar. This is a fantastic way to share our local beers and craft beverages, while expressing our passion for Arizona,” said Chad Marston, Chief Sales Officer at Hensley Beverage. “By uniting the Phoenix Suns, Hensley, and our selection of local beverages, it allows us to bring all of these Arizona born business’ together in one place.”

Bud Light Seltzer Grab & Go

Stocked with snacks, drinks and pre-packaged goods available for quick purchase, the new Bud Light Seltzer Grab & Go on the main concourse will make for a simple pit stop for fans to catch a drink or a bite on the way to their seats.

The Phoenix Suns will open the 2020-21 season with Fry’s Food Stores Tip-Off on Dec. 23 as Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. MST on ESPN and FOX Sports Arizona. For more stories on the team on and off the court, visit Suns.com.