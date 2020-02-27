Shoot Your Shot To Score Free Suns Season Tickets

Before the Phoenix Suns take the court for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Valley sports fans will have the unique opportunity to visit downtown Phoenix and shoot their shot on the main court at Talking Stick Resort Arena for a chance to win Suns season tickets.

The Suns are inviting fans to join the transformation and become a PayPal SixthMan Member by purchasing a season ticket plan for the 2020-21 NBA season during Suns Selection Saturday from 12:30 – 3 p.m. this weekend. Fans can check out the best available seats and choose their exact location for next season.







Got range? As an added bonus, fans that purchase a PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Membership at the event will have a chance to compete in the “Suns Long Shot Contest” for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to score their membership for free up to $10,000. The grand prizewinner will simply need to show off their range and knock down the longest jumper of the day to win – simple as that!

As part of the Suns Family, PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Members receive the best available pricing along with exclusive benefits such as VIP access to players, unique game night experiences and special event pre-sale opportunities plus concessions and merchandise discounts at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Die-hard Suns fans like Brian Draper, who has been a SixthMan member for nearly two decades, loves the opportunity to interact with his favorite team on an intimate level. “It’s always fun to attend private events,” Draper said. “You get a lot more access to the announcers, to the coaches, to everything.”







Suns players, coaches and fans alike are all thrilled about the future, as PROJECT 201: PHX REIMAGINED will include infrastructure, technology and amenity upgrades that will elevate every level of the arena and will undoubtedly transform Talking Stick Resort Arena into one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the entire country.

In addition to the rare opportunity to win free season tickets, Selection Saturday will feature a live DJ throughout the event along with appearances from The Gorilla and members of the Suns Dancers who will be on hand to take photos and provide entertainment for Suns fans. Those planning to attend can also enjoy complimentary parking in the garage adjacent to Talking Stick Resort Arena on 1st Street.

For more information and to RSVP for the event, check out Suns.com/SelectionSaturday.