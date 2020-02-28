Top Performances on Bobblehead Nights in Suns History

Fresh off his first All-Star selection earlier this month in Chicago, the Phoenix Suns will celebrate Devin Booker with his very own bobblehead night on Friday, Feb. 28 when the team takes on the Detroit Pistons at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Devin Booker bobblehead, courtesy of FirstBank. This marks the third and final installment of this season’s Valley Boyz Bobblehead Series, which featured Suns players Deandre Ayton, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Devin Booker donning fashion-forward lifestyle attire.

But before the night tips-off, take a look back at some of the most iconic performances from Suns on their bobblehead nights, including from Booker himself.







Kelly Oubre Jr. - Feb. 7, 2020 vs. Houston

Oubre scored a career-high 39 points on 14 of 19 from the field and 7 of 9 from deep. He also tallied 9 rebounds in a 36-point win, the Suns’ largest win ever against a team at least 15 games over .500.







Devin Booker - March 30, 2019 vs. Memphis

Booker scored 48 points on 19-29 FG with 11 assists while capping a three-game run totaling 157 points. In NBA history, only Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, James Harden and Elgin Baylor have scored more over a three-game span.







Deandre Ayton - Jan. 2, 2019 vs. Philadelphia

Ayton notched a double-double on his first bobblehead night scoring 18 points on 8-12 FG to go along with his 11 rebounds.







Devin Booker - Dec. 21, 2016 vs. Houston

Booker scored 28 points with 7 assists and 6 rebounds on his first career bobblehead night.







Goran Dragić - Jan. 2, 2014 vs. Memphis

Dragić set a career high with 33 points in addition to recording 7 assists and 3 steals.







Shawn Marion - Dec. 20, 2005 vs. Seattle

Marion scored 29 points and had 4 blocks in the Suns 28-point win over the Sonics.







Amar’e Stoudemire - April 1, 2005 vs. Minnesota

Stoudemire put up 22 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in the Suns win against the Timberwolves.







Steve Nash - Feb. 17, 2005 vs. Dallas

Nash posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists against his former team.







Joe Johnson - Jan. 21, 2005 vs. San Antonio

Joe Johnson flirted with a triple-double, recording 21 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.







Shawn Marion - March 25, 2002 vs. Cleveland

Marion notched a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds with 5 assists in the Suns win against the Cavaliers.







Tom Chambers - Dec. 9, 2017 vs. San Antonio

TC shouted 19 hot takes on FOX Sports Arizona pregame show.

Special thanks to Jerry Brown and bobbleheadhall.com on their assistance in compiling the list.