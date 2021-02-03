TOGETHER AGAIN

It’s been 332 days since the doors of Phoenix Suns Arena closed to fans.

It’s been 332 days since we’ve heard the roar of the crowd after a highlight-reel dunk or experienced the electric atmosphere following an awe-inspiring victory.

It’s been 332 days since The Valley has gathered together in support of our beloved Phoenix Suns.

A culture shift, improved player development and key veteran acquisitions have propelled the Suns to their best start since 2014 with a 11-8 record to open up the 2020-21 season. And now, the Suns are thrilled to have fans join them on the incredible journey that lies ahead.

The organization has announced that fans will be welcomed into the transformed Phoenix Suns Arena for the first time since March 2020 at a reduced capacity, beginning with the team’s matchup against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 7. The health and safety of fans, staff, players and officials remains the utmost priority for the organization, which plans to host healthcare workers on Feb. 7, followed by up to 1,500 ticketed fans for the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 8, well below arena capacity of 17,625. In addition, suites will be available for purchase at 25 percent capacity for each ticketed game after Feb. 7.

Ticket presales for PayPal Sixthman Season Ticket Members will begin Thursday, Feb. 4, for scheduled games beginning Feb. 8, through first half of the season scheduled to end on March 4. Single-game tickets for the same games for non-members will go on sale Friday, Feb. 5.

Coach Monty Williams is guiding the deepest roster the Phoenix Suns have had in years, with All-Star Devin Booker and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul mixed within a nucleus of seasoned professionals and a promising young core. Witness in person the mesmerizing ball movement of one of the league’s most unselfish teams, and a squad coached to exemplify grit, hustle and relentlessness every time they step on the hardwood.

With the fifth-best record in a loaded Western Conference, the Suns have showcased a persistent determination throughout this hot start. Their unfaltering approach has pushed the team to rank fifth in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing just 107.2 points per 100 possessions. Along with locking down defensively, the Suns are taking care of the ball on offense, tied for the fifth-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the league at 1.90.

General manager James Jones has purposefully constructed this roster. Williams has prepared his team with effective styles on both ends of the floor. The players have continued fostering a strong culture while stepping up to the challenge posed during a formidable early schedule.

All that is left is for our diehard supporters to return to the stands.

“Our players, coaches and staff have greatly missed playing in front of our fans and anxiously awaited their return to our arena,” Jones said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to play in front of them and we’re excited to welcome our fans and the energy they bring back to our building.”

The reimagined Phoenix Suns Arena is fully equipped to provide an easy, safe and enjoyable outing.

The moment fans arrive, they’ll be greeted by the jaw-dropping, high-resolution LED screens stretched more than 7,000 square feet fully across the pavilion. But that’s just the beginning.

Looking for a bite to eat or a drink? The arena will begin featuring some of the many fresh amenities to enhance the overall gameday experience.

The Valley’s largest sports bar anchors the pavilion, allowing a grand entrance for fans and serving an array of craft beers, hand-crafted cocktails and more. Additionally, three Grab & Go concessions will be stocked with individually wrapped snacks, drinks and pre-packaged goods for a quick pit stop before the action begins. Fans can grab, scan and checkout through the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon before returning to their seats.

As the season continues, more spaces will begin to open up including the Hornito’s Tequila Bar, one of two new corner bars provide direct views onto the court. The new Jim Beam Barrel Bar, the outdoor Dos Equis Beer Garden and a vast assortment of concourse concessions will soon provide fans with an elevated experience while enjoying the game.

Once fans reach their newly-installed, cushioned seat, they’ll be engulfed by the Musco theater lighting that illuminates the court. Hovering above is the colossal center hung scoreboard that is six times larger and clearer than its predecessor. An upgraded sound system is the playground for the on-site DJ Automatic or DJ Q, who pump music throughout the game that motivates the Suns and spectators.

Watching an NBA game in-person cannot be replicated through a television screen. Witness the high-flying athleticism and intricate play development, along with the smaller moments such as the always-clever bench celebrations and special interactions between teammates and coaches during timeouts

Those who come to a weekend or nationally televised game will receive an extra treat — “The Valley” branding. This celebration of the Suns’ style and where the team and its fans call home includes an alternate court outlined by the pixilated gradient and desert scenery, fresh art illuminating from every screen in the building and one of the hottest Nike City Edition uniforms in the league.

Through mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing while inside the arena, plus contactless accommodations and in-seat ordering, the Suns organization will continue to practice and promote actions that limit the spread of COVID-19. A comprehensive outline of protocols and what to expect on game day to keep fans, staff and players safe can be viewed at Suns.com/COVID.

We can’t wait for the day when we can safely pack Phoenix Suns Arena again. Until then, we look forward to welcoming fans into our transformed home on Feb, 8, allowing you to experience this thrilling Suns’ season in person.