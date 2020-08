The Phoenix Suns hold the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, it was determined tonight at the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery. The Suns had a 65.9% probability of landing the 10th pick, their most likely landing spot after entering the event with the No. 10 pre-Lottery position.

The Suns were represented by General Manager James Jones at the Draft Lottery, which was held virtually. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Friday, October 16.