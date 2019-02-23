Josh Jackson's Success and Growth Through Sophomore Season

It has been a tale of two halves this season for Josh Jackson as the sophomore looks to be turning the corner in the back half of the year.

Jackson entered this season with a new coach, a new system and new role as an adjustment period was needed throughout the first few months of the season. As of the start of 2019, the second-year-pro looks much more comfortable and locked-in and the numbers seem to reflect that.

Prior to Jan 1, Jackson was averaging just 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals on 38.6 percent shooting from the field. Since then, he’s upped those numbers across the board, averaging 15.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 steals on 45 percent shooting.

The increased averages are in large part to do with Jackson finding his rhythm in Head Coach Igor Kokoskov’s new system.

“Just getting a better understanding of our offense,” Jackson said. “Our team play has gotten a lot better. We’re moving the ball. That really helps me because I’m a cutter. I find open spots on the floor and I get there. Guys are getting me the ball at the right time and I’m putting it in the hole.”

Kokoskov has challenged Jackson this season by playing him at multiple positions, helping him adjust to different roles and overall expand his game on the court. Jackson has not only accepted the challenge, but it looks to be paying off during game time.

“I feel like I’m becoming more of an all-around player,” Jackson said. “Just a player who can do a little bit of everything. I’ve expanded playing more and more positons this year. Playing some of the two, some of the four, when last year I was playing only the three. That’s something I’m still trying to perfect and get better at. I feel like all the best players in the league are guys who can play multiple positions and do multiple things. Right now, I’m just trying to keep adding a little bit of everything to my game and not just be on dimensional.”

Since the Suns drafted Jackson fourth overall last year, the 22-year-old has continued to grow, improve and develop the skills needed to be successful at the NBA level. As the game begins to slow down for him, his overall career will continue to skyrocket.

“I think the biggest difference is the game is slowing down a little bit for me this year,” Jackson said. “Last year, I felt like I was playing a little out of control because I was young. I was excited and just wanted to do so well, so I was just moving fast all the time, but this year I can pick and choose my shots a lot easier. I see open spots on the floor and get to them without using as much energy.”

And that energy is exactly what teammate Devin Booker wants to continue to see coming from Jackson night-in and night-out.

“All you can control is your energy,” Booker said. “He’s going to bring that every night. He’s going to play hard every night… Can’t get too high, can’t get too low and he stays at a hard playing level all the time.”

Jackson will look to continue his success as the Suns travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Saturday night. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.