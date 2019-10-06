Jalen Lecque Wins Rookie Dance-Off During Suns Open Practice

The Phoenix Suns hosted Open Practice brought to you by NAU on Sunday as fans from around The Valley gathered for a sneak peek of their hometown team.

Fans were greeted by Suns entertainment teasing the upcoming season in the arena with appearances from the Suns Dancers, Solar Squad, Sol Patrol and, of course, the NBA’s best mascot, GO.

Following games, giveaways and dance-offs, it was officially time to meet the 2019-20 Suns roster. While no actual game was being played, fans still cheered in excitement as each coach and player were called to run out of the tunnel as their names announced

Following the presentation, it was time for practice to begin. The team quickly got the crowd at Talking Stick Resort Arena on their feet as they ran up and down the court with players such as Deandre Ayton, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen Lecque topping off the runs with highlight-reel slams.

The practice allowed for fans to get an inside look into Head Coach Monty Williams’ coaching philosophy, but also gave a closer look at each of his assistants. The bigs were separated from the wings and guards as the individual assistants ran drills with the players in front of the Phoenix crowd.

But as practice began to come to a close, the rookies were still in for a surprise. The annual rookie dance-off.

Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cam Johnson, David Krämer, Jalen Lecque, Norense Odiase and Tariq Owens were called front and center without any warning of what was to come.

“No, I didn’t [know about the dance-off],” Lecque said.

One by one, each rookie was given a 24 second shot clock to show the Suns fans what moves they had. With cheers, boos and laughter, the seven guys battled it out on the dance floor. Devin Booker took a crowd poll in terms of cheering to determine the two finalist being Lecque and Owens, who proceeded to compete their moves against one another.

While no true champion was crowned on the court, Lecque assured the media that it was his title and that his age assisted in the victory.

“It was me,” Lecque said. “I’m really into everything that’s going on with the youth because I’m 19. I know a couple dance moves here and there.”

Lecque was still impressed by some of his fellow rookie’s moves, and although he won, was proud of the effort displayed on the court.

“I didn’t know Ty could even do that so I was surprised,” Lecque said. “Some of my other rookies don’t have moves like that, but there’s effort that counts.”

This Open Practice officially concluded 2019 Training Camp after spending the previous week up in Flagstaff at NAU.

“Training Camp was just a great opportunity to get better, especially for me learning from guys like Devin and Kelly,” Lecque said. “Just always in my ear. Coach Monty always in my ear about the littlest things so I can just put it into the game and put it into game-like situations.”

The Suns focus now turns to preseason as the team tips-off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Phoenix on Tuesday.

“It should be exciting,” Lecque said. “Summer League, I was pretty excited and then that was over. Preseason is about to start. A long season is going to happen. I just hopefully get better every day and to be one of the hardest working people in the gym.”