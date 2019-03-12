A Healthy Devin Booker is Key to Suns Recent Success

Devin Booker said that this is the healthiest he has been all season and, following multiple injuries throughout the first half of the year, he is now playing at an all-star level as the Phoenix Suns continue to heat up over the past few weeks.

The Suns have won five of their last seven games, including comeback wins over both conference leaders in the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors, and Booker has played a major role throughout their current run.

In just the last week alone, Booker is averaging 30.8 points, 6.8 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.8 steals, including scoring a career-high at home with 41 points against the New York Knicks.

Although he notched a season-high on Wednesday, his most impressive performance of the season came on Sunday against the Warriors. Booker scored 13 straight points in the fourth quarter to help the Suns make a 16-point comeback and defeat the two-time defending NBA champions.

Booker scored a game-high 37 points for his 11th 35-point game of the season. He is now just one game shy of tying Suns Ring of Honor member Connie Hawkins for the most 35-point games in a season in franchise history.

He finished the game just shy of a triple-double with 11 assists and eight rebounds for his eighth career game with at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists, tying Gail Goodrich for the most ever by a Sun.

Sunday’s victory over the Warriors was also Book’s 22nd game with at least 24 points and seven assists this season with only James Harden and LeBron James having more such games. It also ties Stephon Marbury for the most 24 and seven games by a Sun since 2002-03.

Booker was once again perfect from the free throw line on Sunday night for the fifth straight game as he has now made 43 consecutive free throws and 63 of his last 64. He is approaching his own franchise record of 60 straight free throws in a single season.

The 22-year-old is averaging career-highs with 25.1 points and 6.7 assists on 45.9 percent shooting. The only Western Conference players averaging more points than Booker while shooting at least 45 percent are Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Booker and the Suns will look to continue their hot streak as they host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Be sure to catch the action on Fox Sports Arizona.